Nia Jax Won The WWE Women’s Belt At SummerSlam

Queen Nia Jax is now the WWE Women’s Champion, pinning Bayley to become champion at SummerSlam on Saturday night at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Jax took advantage early on, looking to hit a leg drop from the middle rope, but Bayley moved. Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly for a two count, then hit a Urinage in the corner. Jax connected on an Annihilator, but Bayley kicked out at two.

Bayley landed a miraculous powerbomb from the corner, then followed with an elbow drop, but wasn’t able to finish her off. Tiffany Stratton’s music hit and she came running down with the Money in the Bank briefcase, looking to cash in.

Jax took advantage of the distraction, took out Bayley and then landed back to back Annihilators for the win and her second world championship. After the match, Stratton celebrated with Jax, holding the briefcase alongside Jax.

The win comes after Jax ran through the Queen of the Ring tournament, defeating Lyra Valkyria at the end of May to earn her championship match at SummerSlam. Jax held the Raw Women’s championship once in her career, holding the belt for just 70 days before ultimately dropping it to Alexa Bliss.