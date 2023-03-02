Georgia DL Nolan Smith Ran An Outrageous 4.39 In The 40 At The NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine always produces some jaw-dropping feats of athleticism, as the best prospects come together in Indianapolis to run, jump, and work their way through various drills on the field in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches.

The early standout in Indy is Georgia EDGE rusher Nolan Smith, who measured in at 6’2, 238 pounds, and proceeded to run a 40 that would make him one of the fastest wide receivers, corners, or running backs in this year’s draft, much less a defensive lineman.

Back in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs were extremely fired up to see Smith post the unofficial 4.44, going crazy in the team facility as they all watched their former teammate on TV.

😂 Georgia players respond to Nolan Smith’s 4.44 pic.twitter.com/KIn2UOYZkw — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) March 2, 2023

The unofficial clock from the NFL Network was apparently running a tad slow, as Smith’s official time ended up being a ludicrous 4.39, making him the second fastest defensive lineman at the Combine since 2003.

.@GeorgiaFootball's Nolan Smith ran an official 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine… That is the 2nd-fastest by a defensive lineman since 2003. 3 of the 4 fastest DL 40-yd times have been run in the last 2 Combines. pic.twitter.com/HDggKh50ip — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 2, 2023

That, of course, requires the caveat that Smith is an EDGE and some other EDGE’s run as linebackers depending on what group they choose to join. Even so, it’s an outrageous time from Smith, who blew the rest of the measurements out of the water as well jumping 41.5 inches in the vertical leap and 10’8 in the broad jump.