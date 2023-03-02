nolan smith
Georgia DL Nolan Smith Ran An Outrageous 4.39 In The 40 At The NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine always produces some jaw-dropping feats of athleticism, as the best prospects come together in Indianapolis to run, jump, and work their way through various drills on the field in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches.

The early standout in Indy is Georgia EDGE rusher Nolan Smith, who measured in at 6’2, 238 pounds, and proceeded to run a 40 that would make him one of the fastest wide receivers, corners, or running backs in this year’s draft, much less a defensive lineman.

Back in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs were extremely fired up to see Smith post the unofficial 4.44, going crazy in the team facility as they all watched their former teammate on TV.

The unofficial clock from the NFL Network was apparently running a tad slow, as Smith’s official time ended up being a ludicrous 4.39, making him the second fastest defensive lineman at the Combine since 2003.

That, of course, requires the caveat that Smith is an EDGE and some other EDGE’s run as linebackers depending on what group they choose to join. Even so, it’s an outrageous time from Smith, who blew the rest of the measurements out of the water as well jumping 41.5 inches in the vertical leap and 10’8 in the broad jump.

Smith wasn’t the only defensive linemen to wow the scouts and team personnel in Indianapolis, as Northwester defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore ran an official 4.49 at 282 pounds (again dropping 0.05 from the unofficial clock), which is arguably the most impressive time of the evening.

That is a large man scootin‘ down the sideline in Lucas Oil Stadium and his burst will have scouts certainly taking an extra look into his film in the coming weeks.

