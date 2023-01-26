frank reich
The Panthers Will Make Former Colts Coach Frank Reich Their Next Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers have a new head coach, and it’s someone with whom the franchise is quite familiar. According to multiple reports, former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who was relieved of his duties during the 2022 NFL season, is headed to Charlotte.

Shortly after the reports started coming in, the Panthers announced that the team and Reich agreed to a deal to have him become Matt Rhule’s successor.

Reich spent five and a half years as the head coach in Indianapolis, but was fired after the team started 3-5-1 this season. Prior to that, he helped get the Colts to the postseason in two of his first four years at the helm, and for his career, Reich has a 40-33-1 record. Carolina has been in the market for a head coach ever since the team decided to fire Rhule following a 1-4 start to this season. He was replaced in the interim by Steve Wilks, and according to Rapoport, Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore impressed during the interview process.

While Carolina was never a stop during Reich’s coaching career, he spent the 1995 season as the quarterback of the expansion side, as he started the season as their first ever quarterback. According to Schefter, Reich has a home in the area where he spends his offseasons.

