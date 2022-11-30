patrick peterson
Patrick Peterson Blasts Kyler Murray, Says He ‘Don’t Care About Nobody But Kyler Murray’

It’s been a season to forget for the Arizona Cardinals. The team is 4-8, has lost two games in a row, and is barreling towards a top-10 pick. This is despite the fact that ownership decided to extend three primary members of the organization — general manager Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and quarterback Kyler Murray — this past offseason.

Patrick Peterson, who spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Cardinals before joining the Minnesota Vikings last year, discussed the team on a recent episode of the All Things Covered podcast. Peterson made it a point to say that he believes Kingsbury will be the fall guy for what has happened with the Cardinals this year, before saying that “the crazy about it: the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

Peterson’s co-host, Bryant McFadden, then brought up Murray, and mentioned that he doesn’t like how the team’s starting signal caller will air out dirty laundry.

“I don’t like how he’s doing that,” McFadden said. “I think he should keep some things privately, but it tells me he doesn’t care about his head coach. And he’s putting everything on the head coach, basically saying…”

It was at this point that Peterson interjected and made his thoughts on Murray clear, saying that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just a matter of the fact.”

Peterson and Murray were teammates during the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons.

