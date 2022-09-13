The NFL Week 1 finale took place in Seattle on Monday evening and, in addition to the debut of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the air for ESPN, the Manningcast returned for an alternative broadcast of the tilt between the Seahawks and Broncos. In the early moments of the game, the biggest storyline was the return of Russell Wilson to his old stomping ground at Lumen Field and, to put it plainly, Seahawks fans did not embrace the quarterback with a warm reception. In fact, Wilson was roundly booed, and the duo of Peyton and Eli Manning reacted in interesting fashion.

Peyton and Eli Manning react to Broncos QB Russell Wilson being booed in his return to Seattle. #ManningCast 🏈 pic.twitter.com/H57J7S64S1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2022

First, both Mannings seemed to be pretty uncomfortable as the boos rained down, and each made amusing facial expressions along the way. Then, the conversation pivoted to the concept of being “personally booed” and to whether each Manning had that treatment during their playing careers. Peyton basically decided that he really hadn’t but, amusingly, Peyton also pointed out that Eli had a tough time when he went to visit the Chargers after famously refusing to play in San Diego coming into the league.

True to form, Peyton then pivoted to a more positive discussion around Wilson being welcomed by the Denver faithful, and Broncos fans are undoubtedly thrilled to have Wilson at the helm after a desert of quarterback play in recent years. Still, this was one of those moments when the Manningcast provides real value from high-profile players that went through a lot of different situations and can accurately put themselves in the shoes of a long-time star like Wilson.