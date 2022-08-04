The Pirates Beat The Brewers On A Walk-Off Wild Pitch

The fine folks in the city of Pittsburgh were treated to some afternoon baseball on Thursday as the Pirates played host to an NL Central rival, the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Not only that, but the fans at PNC Park were treated to some free baseball, too, as the game was tied at 3-3 after nine innings and needed extras.

Milwaukee was able to get some breathing room in the top of the tenth, as Kolten Wong got hit while the bases were loaded and drove in a run. But Pittsburgh was able to erase that deficit right away — during the first at-bat in the bottom of the tenth, Bryan Reynolds hit a ground rule double that drove in Tucupita Marcano.

After an intentional walk, a sacrifice fly to advance the runners, and another intentional walk, the bases were loaded with one out and Michael Chavis at the plate. Brewers pitcher Matt Bush got ahead 0-2 and tried to get Chavis to chase something out of the zone, but instead, Bush threw the ball into the opposite batter’s box, causing the ball to bounce and get away from his catcher, Victor Caratini. As a result, Reynolds got to jog in from third for a wild pitch walk-off.

Walk-off wild pitch and the Pirates win it!! pic.twitter.com/S6zVAaOecY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2022

It’s the second game in a row to end in a walk-off, as Reynolds went yard in the bottom of the ninth in a tied game on Wednesday.