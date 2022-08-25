The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals went head-to-head in the Super Bowl back in February. While the Rams came out on top, 23-20, the game was a tight, tense affair, one that saw Cooper Kupp catch a Matthew Stafford pass with less than two minutes remaining to put Los Angeles on top for good.

The two teams are slated to go up against one another in a rematch with far lower stakes this week — Cincinnati is playing host to Los Angeles in a preseason friendly on Saturday afternoon. The lead-up to this includes the teams practicing with one another on Thursday, but apparently, this has led to some problems, as several fights broke out.

Here’s what happened, per Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Multiple scuffles broke out during Thursday’s joint practice in Cincinnati, including one in which Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins appeared to remove and throw the helmet of Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd.

One video of the extracurriculars appeared to show Rams star Aaron Donald getting his hands on a Bengals player’s helmet and swinging it until he was shoved to the ground and his teammates were able to hold him back.

Rams and Bengals went AT it during a joint practice 🔥 Rematch of Super Bowl LVI 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ldsMOudsOD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

Practice is called early as a third scuffle turns into a full on fight between #Bengals and #Rams. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/X6wk18TSaH — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 25, 2022

The two teams had a pair of scheduled practices in the lead-up to the preseason game. In addition to Thursday, they practiced on Wednesday.