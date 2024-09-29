The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up where they left off last season after winning their third championship of this decade. Patrick Mahomes and company have needed some late game luck, but they’ve managed to get off to a 3-0 start and have looked once again like the team to beat in the AFC.

As many have discussed, their passing attack has not been led by the traditional Mahomes to Travis Kelce attack, as the star tight end has been limited in the passing game this season, but instead it’s been Rashee Rice leading the way in the receiving game. Rice entered this week with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season, carrying a heavy load in the Chiefs passing attack.

Unfortunately, on Sunday the Chiefs saw disaster strike when Rice got injured and had to be carted off the field after some friendly fire on an interception return. Rice chased down a Chargers defender and helped strip him as numerous Chiefs converged to make a tackle. In the process, Mahomes was coming in low trying to assist with the tackle but missed the defender and crashed into Rice’s leg.

Mahomes injures Rashee Rice on this interception… #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/3rIf4KMGtx — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) September 29, 2024

Rice would get carted off after being helped to the bench as he was unable to put weight on his leg, per the CBS broadcast. He was officially listed as questionable to return, but there is serious concern for the Chiefs if Rice’s injury is severe. Without Rice, they’ll really need Kelce (and the other tight ends) to get more involved, while first round pick Xavier Worthy and the rest of the Chiefs receiving corps will need to find ways to be more impactful.