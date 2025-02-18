Ricochet Is Ready For Takeoff in AEW

Much has changed for Ricochet over the last year. Just six months into his stint in AEW, his mindset has shifted. No longer just happy to be here, Ricochet acknowledges the focus used to be on who he was in the ring with.

“I would have said it’s cool to be able to get in there with these guys who have accomplished so much, and just be able to show the world that I belong,” Ricochet tells Uproxx Sports. “But at the end of the day, all these guys, they were watching me.”

While Ricochet was navigating the next stage in his career, he watched guys like Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and MJF carve their own respective paths in AEW. They’ve all had their moments in the spotlight with two world titles and numerous main events between them.

“Seeing a lot of the guys that I had traveled the world with, that I had honestly beaten already, go on to achieve such status or such acceptance and such accomplishments was definitely intriguing, incentivizing,” Ricochet says. “I wanted to prove that Ricochet is that good, and Ricochet can get in there with your favorites, and he can show that he’s better than your favorites.”

The turning point in Ricochet’s character wasn’t actually a turning point. He says since Day 1, he didn’t want to be famous. He says he was poor, wrestling in a small backyard company and didn’t think it was possible for him to get to where he is now. The drive to be the absolute best he could be was simply to show himself he could do it.

“I always said I wanted to be a wrestler, and this was my opportunity to do something that I loved to do. Whether that was in a backyard in front of nobody or in Wembley Stadium in front of thousands,” Ricochet says. “This feeling of, I don’t want to act this way or say this because the people might think this, it was holding me back. I was trying to, again, be something that I wasn’t, and the people called me out for it. And instead of coming at me with kindness, they came at me with harassment and bullying and they tried to embarrass me.”

People begged Ricochet to come to AEW, he says. He thought he was coming for the good of the people only to see them turn on him. Now, it’s not about getting respect, it’s about demanding it. That mindset has evolved on television in the form of a focused Ricochet, one that attacks his opponents with scissors, takes opportunities to get the upper hand, and isn’t content simply biding his time before rising to the top.

That started with getting the job done and adding to his catalogue of victories with his biggest win to date over Swerve Strickland, a former world champion who hadn’t been pinned since 2023.