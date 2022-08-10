Hey, you know how baseball pants have pockets in them? And you know how players will usually shove their batter’s gloves or, like, some sunflower seeds or something into them and go about their duties as a baseball player. Well on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro decided to bravely ask the question “can I play the great game of baseball with my cell phone in my pocket?”

It is certainly possible Castro has asked that question in the past, but during Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Castro’s phone straight up fell out of his pocket. Castro drew a walk in the top of the fourth, then scooted over to third when the next batter, Oneil Cruz, hit a single into center field. He needed to slide into third and went in head-first, and apparently, doing this made the cell phone that he had in his back left pocket fall out.

This is a first… Rodolfo Castro's phone fell out of his pocket in the middle of the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qaPd34qroF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 10, 2022

This is, assuredly, not something that anyone thought would happen when the game of baseball was invented more than a century ago. It raises the question of why did Castro have a cell phone in his pocket while he was playing, but it seems safe to assume we’ll get an answer to that at some point in the near future.