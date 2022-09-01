The Denver Broncos made a big splash this offseason by acquiring longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a gigantic package of draft capital and players. Acquiring Wilson has led to plenty of optimism surrounding the Broncos this season, and now, the franchise has made sure that Wilson won’t go anywhere any time soon.

According to multiple media reports, Wilson and the Broncos agreed to a 5-year contract extension worth up to $245 million, with $165 million of that guaranteed. Because of his previous contract, the 33-year-old Wilson is now under contract with Denver for the next seven years, and his $165 million in guaranteed money puts him behind only Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray for the most in NFL history, while his annual value is only behind Aaron Rodgers.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Sources: The #Broncos and QB Russell Wilson agree to terms on a 5-year, $245M massive extension. He gets $165M guaranteed. Officially locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

“I don’t worry about those guys and what they’re doing — awesome for them,” Wilson said earlier this offseason about other quarterbacks signing contract extensions. “Obviously, Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson], with his situation, but it has nothing really to do with me. I’m excited to be here. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. It’s been a blessing with these guys.”

Wilson spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks before heading to Denver this offseason. Last season, Wilson completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.