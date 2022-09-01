russell wilson
Getty Image
Sports

Russell Wilson And The Broncos Agreed To A Contract Extension Worth Up To $245 Million

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Denver Broncos made a big splash this offseason by acquiring longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a gigantic package of draft capital and players. Acquiring Wilson has led to plenty of optimism surrounding the Broncos this season, and now, the franchise has made sure that Wilson won’t go anywhere any time soon.

According to multiple media reports, Wilson and the Broncos agreed to a 5-year contract extension worth up to $245 million, with $165 million of that guaranteed. Because of his previous contract, the 33-year-old Wilson is now under contract with Denver for the next seven years, and his $165 million in guaranteed money puts him behind only Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray for the most in NFL history, while his annual value is only behind Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t worry about those guys and what they’re doing — awesome for them,” Wilson said earlier this offseason about other quarterbacks signing contract extensions. “Obviously, Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson], with his situation, but it has nothing really to do with me. I’m excited to be here. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. It’s been a blessing with these guys.”

Wilson spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks before heading to Denver this offseason. Last season, Wilson completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×