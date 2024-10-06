The New York Giants have had a dreadful start to the season, in large part because their offense cannot consistently put the ball in the end zone. Aside from the bright spot of rookie Malik Nabers making some incredible catches, the G Men have struggled to put points on the board through four weeks of the season.

On Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they got off to a promising start, marching down the field on their opening drive deep into the red zone, but stalled out on the goal line, needing a fourth and goal from inside the 1. They handed it off to Eric Gray who tried to knife his way across the goal line, but Seahawks defender Rayshawn Jenkins popped out of the pile with the football and ran it 101 yards for a touchdown the other way.

There wasn’t a down the line shot they could get on review, with the only angle other than the broadcast being from behind the end zone that showed the ball clearly came out. What wasn’t indisputable was whether he’d crossed the goal line or not with it (it looked very close), meaning the ruling on the field stood as called of a touchdown for Seattle. That’s obviously a wild swing, as the idea with going for it on 4th and goal from inside the 1 is typically the worst case scenario is you get stuffed and the other team takes over backed up on their own goal line. At no point are you thinking with a running play called that you’re going to give up a touchdown the other way, but the Giants found a way to pull that off and will suddenly have to play from behind.