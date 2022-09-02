SMU football kicks off its 2022 season Saturday on the road against North Texas at 6:30 pm local time. To celebrate their season opener, the Mustangs called upon the services of SMU alum and former football star, Eric Dickerson, for a fun piece of entertainment. Anything I say before you watch this video won’t do it justice, so I’ll avoid spoiling it and just let it speak for itself initially.

The gold Trans Am, “Pony Up” plate with “Mustangs” bordered around it and broadcast call of a Dickerson touchdown are a sensational combination. Then, it pans to Dickerson driving a new car, this one blue, with the engine revving. The lights and accent are red, an ode to SMU’s blue and red colors. The 23-second video is just really freaking cool. I have no clue how good SMU is supposed to be this season, but I’m confident the Mustangs are in line for double-digit wins now, based on that video alone.

Dickerson is an SMU icon. During his four seasons as a Mustang, he compiled 4,640 yards from scrimmage and 48 touchdowns across 44 games. He finished third in Heisman voting in 1982, and SMU went 21-1-1 over his final two years, ranking among the top five in the AP Poll by season’s end each time.

Throughout his 11-year NFL career, Dickerson made six Pro Bowl teams, five All-Pro appearances, won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1983 and won Offensive Player of the Year in 1986. He’s now a member of the Hall of Fame. The dude’s a legend and SMU’s latest hype video only confirms that sentiment.