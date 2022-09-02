SMU football kicks off its 2022 season Saturday on the road against North Texas at 6:30 pm local time. To celebrate their season opener, the Mustangs called upon the services of SMU alum and former football star, Eric Dickerson, for a fun piece of entertainment. Anything I say before you watch this video won’t do it justice, so I’ll avoid spoiling it and just let it speak for itself initially.
Watch our smoke.
Game 1 tomorrow • @ UNT • 6:30pm@EricDickerson | #SamePonyNewExpress pic.twitter.com/13248Jr8Yz
— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) September 2, 2022
The gold Trans Am, “Pony Up” plate with “Mustangs” bordered around it and broadcast call of a Dickerson touchdown are a sensational combination. Then, it pans to Dickerson driving a new car, this one blue, with the engine revving. The lights and accent are red, an ode to SMU’s blue and red colors. The 23-second video is just really freaking cool. I have no clue how good SMU is supposed to be this season, but I’m confident the Mustangs are in line for double-digit wins now, based on that video alone.
Dickerson is an SMU icon. During his four seasons as a Mustang, he compiled 4,640 yards from scrimmage and 48 touchdowns across 44 games. He finished third in Heisman voting in 1982, and SMU went 21-1-1 over his final two years, ranking among the top five in the AP Poll by season’s end each time.
Throughout his 11-year NFL career, Dickerson made six Pro Bowl teams, five All-Pro appearances, won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1983 and won Offensive Player of the Year in 1986. He’s now a member of the Hall of Fame. The dude’s a legend and SMU’s latest hype video only confirms that sentiment.