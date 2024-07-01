Swerve Strickland retained his AEW heavyweight championship against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door in New York.

While Ospreay paid tribute to the legendary Hayabusa during his entrance, Strickland continued his entertainment meets pro wrestling crossover by bringing out Dipset founding member and New York native Jim Jones to introduce him.

Jones hit the top of the entrance ramp holding the AEW championship and said he swerves when he drives before the champ’s music hit. Strickland greeted Jones at the top of the ramp, put the belt over his shoulder and made his way to the ring.

Once the bell rang, Strickland and Ospreay set a rapid pace right from the beginning. While the challenger had the early advantage, Strickland found his opening and gained some momentum. Strickland looked to be in momentum after hitting a Swerve Stomp onto the announce table.

After the referee took an errant hit from Ospreay, Don Callis arrived at the ring and handed Ospreay a screwdriver. Prince Nana took out Callis and Ospreay decided against using the screwdriver. Strickland took out Ospreay when he climbed into the ring, then hit the Swerve Stomp for two. He hit the House Call for two again.

Strickland hit a House Call again before hitting Big Pressure for the pinfall victory.