According to an interview that his agent gave to CowboysSI.com, Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens has spent time in recent days talking to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return to the team. To be clear, the potential return would mean the 49-year-old wide receiver comes out of retirement and suits up for the Cowboys again.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told CowboysSI.com. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Owens, who played for the Cowboys from 2006-08, has been open about his desire to return to playing football. Within the last year, Owens played for the FCF Zappers in Fan Controlled Football before getting traded to the Knights of Degen. He appeared on a Houston television statement earlier this month and expressed that he is serious about making a push for an NFL return and called himself a “viable options” for teams in third down and red zone situations.

ICYMI: @terrellowens says he's attempting an #NFL comeback at age 49. I asked him why, and if teams are taking him seriously https://t.co/YlTw54boWb | via @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E10ElFzOFd — Jonathan Bruce (@JonathanABC13) December 20, 2022

Owens last appeared in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, but was released before he could appear in a game. The Cowboys have been linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. throughout the 2022 campaign, although they have never brought him on board. It is unclear how much interest Dallas has in bringing a new receiver into the fold with only two games remaining in the regular season, but in his most recent update on the Beckham situation, Jones said that “time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.”