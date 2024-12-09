Bill Belichick is one of the all-time great coaches in NFL history, with his tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots being one of the most successful runs the league has ever seen.

Belichick spent nearly 50 years in the NFL, starting with his first job with the Baltimore Colts in 1975 until his departure from New England in 2023. At no point in his coaching career has he ever spent time in the college game, but last week he reportedly interviewed for the coaching vacancy at the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels fired 73-year-old Mack Brown in hopes of getting a fresh start, and while the 72-year-old Belichick wouldn’t exactly reset their timeline with a young coach, he would certainly bring some star power to Chapel Hill.

The problem is, no one can see Belichick coaching college kids and dealing with recruiting (and, now, NIL and the transfer portal), including some of his long-time stars from the Patriots. On Sunday, with Tom Brady calling Bills-Rams in Los Angeles in the afternoon, he dropped by the FOX studio set in the morning to spend some time with his old friends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. After playing a little game, the trio got asked if they could imagine Belichick coaching in college (8:58 of the above video) and all three delivered a resounding “no”, with Brady doing an incredibly funny imitation of Belichick on the recruiting trail.

“Listen, you really wanna come here? I mean, e don’t really want you here anyways. But I guess you could come, we can figure out if you can play.”

The cut to Terry, Howie, and Strahan all dying of laughter is great, and while Brady’s first season in the booth has been met with mixed reviews and complaints about him being a bit too robotic, this was arguably the most his personality has come out since he joined FOX. Maybe they need to just add Edelman to the booth to wind him up a bit and get him to loosen up, because this whole segment was some of his best work on FOX to date.