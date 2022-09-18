Trey Lance Was Carted Off The Field With A Gruesome Right Leg Injury

The San Francisco 49ers made the decision this offseason to turn the team over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, having taken him third overall in the 2021 Draft and having him sit a year behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

After a rocky start in the opener in disastrous weather and field conditions in Chicago that resulted in a loss to the Bears, the Niners were looking forward to seeing Lance play under normal conditions at home at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday against the Seahawks. On the first drive of the game, he worked them inside the 5 before the drive stalled, leading to a 20-yard field goal, and on the second drive he again pushed the Niners into plus territory before a catastrophic injury on a quarterback run up the middle where his right leg got caught under him as he went to the ground and got hit.

Trainers immediately came out to tend to Lance, who would be carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg.

Trey Lance is being carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast. pic.twitter.com/S2W9EO8eE2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

The hit was just the unfortunate timing of a hard collision with Lance leaning backwards and his right foot appearing to get trapped underneath him. His lower leg appeared pretty gruesome in the shot of him laying on the field after the hit, as can be seen here (WARNING: it is a graphic looking injury).

The Niners will now turn back to Garoppolo, who they signed to a one-year restructured deal to be Lance’s backup this season, and the hope is that the young star can make a full recovery whenever he’s able to return, although the fear is that might not be until 2023.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it is a significant injury that will likely require surgery and end his season.