For the fourth time in their relatively short careers, Brandon Moreno (21-6-2) and Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) squared off with the UFC flyweight belt on the line in the co-main event of UFC 283. This time, it was a big left hook from Moreno that caused Figueiredo’s eye to be swollen shut and awarded Moreno his second run as the king of the UFC flyweight division.

Here is the shot that won Brandon Moreno a historic fight #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mnpf61af1c — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 22, 2023

Moreno attacked Figueiredo with a takedown right from the opening bell, but couldn’t do much on the ground. Back on their feet, Moreno and Figueiredo traded a slew of shots, and with seconds left in the round, Figueiredo found his way into a heel hook and had the challenger in danger before the bell sounded.

Figueiredo was the more aggressive to open the second round, but Moreno was incredibly precise. Moreno shot for a takedown yet again and made his way to the ground, but after a scramble, Figueiredo locked in a momentary guillotine.

Early in the third, Moreno hurt Figueiredo with a big left hook, opening up a gash underneath his eye. Figueiredo tried to call for time, contending that it was an eye poke, but it was not given and Moreno jumped on him on the ground. He poured it on with the ground and pound, but Figueiredo continued to fight strong off his back until the bell rang for the end of the round.

Between rounds, Figueiredo’s eye was swollen shut and the referee stopped the bout.

Moreno and Figueiredo earned a majority draw in their first showdown before the former submitted the champ in their sequel and Figueiredo came away with the belt thanks to a decision win in their trilogy fight. After three consecutive fights, Moreno had to earn his way back into a title fight with a TKO victory over Kai Kara-France.

After the fight, Figueiredo announced this was his last fight at flyweight and he’ll be moving up to bantamweight moving forward.