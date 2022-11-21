The USMNT is back in the World Cup. On Monday, the Americans will play their first game on this stage since their 2014 loss to Belgium where Tim Howard played arguably the best game a goalkeeper has ever played in the tournament. A whole lot has happened since then for the American men’s side, some of it was extremely bad (not making the World Cup in 2018) and some of it extremely good (making the World Cup in 2022, and also Tim Weah).

The thing with the United States, as it is constructed heading into Qatar, is that it’s a team that isn’t necessarily built for right now. Yes, the level of talent has never been higher, and some of the best players in the side are at some of the most prominent clubs in the world. There are Americans at Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan, Leeds United, Borussia Dortmund, and Lille. The oldest of the seven guys in that group is Weston McKennie, who turned 24 in August. There are teenagers on the roster at clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach and Valencia, the starting goalkeeper — a position where players tend to peak a little later — is 28 and plies his trade at Arsenal.

There is one player on the entire roster, DeAndre Yedlin, who has played in a World Cup before. He played 115 minutes across three games with zero starts in 2014. Other than Ghana, no team in Qatar will have a younger roster than the United States.

This raises the question: What is the expectation for what this team can and should achieve in their return to the biggest stage in the sport? Unlike the women’s side, which enters every tournament in which they participate with the belief that they will win and more often than not achieves that goal, one can argue that the men’s side’s No. 1 priority should be building a foundation for 2026, when the World Cup is coming to America as part of a shared bid with Canada and Mexico. It is possible that nine of the team’s 11 first-choice starters (basically everyone but the non-Cameron Carter-Vickers center backs, comprised of Aaron Long, Tim Ream, and Walker Zimmerman) will be firmly in their primes in 3.5 years when that rolls around, and the team is guaranteed to make it as the host nation.

None of this is to say that the team should just be happy to be there. For years, much has been made of how this is a “golden generation” of American talent. Even if their best days are expected to come down the road, that does not mean it’s unfair to say they put forth a similar effort to the 2014 squad, which got out of the group before falling in the round of 16.

Group B is difficult. England is one of the best sides in the world and is one of the favorites in this tournament for a reason. The way they play, too, could and should flummox the Americans, which have not always done an especially great job figuring out opponents that want to stay compact and force you to break them down (hold this thought!). It can very easily be argued this does not maximize the talent the Three Lions are bringing, but in international football, pragmatism and playing to limit mistakes is not a bad idea. Regardless, while the team is going to play to win in every game and anything can happen on a given day, it would take something special to topple the English.

As such, the United States needs as many points as possible from their games against Wales and Iran — if the USMNT cannot get a result against them, the hope immediately becomes that England is able to win every game in group play. In 2018, every team that accrued five or six points in group play moved on. Two of the teams that accrued four (i.e. a win and a draw) advanced, the other two finished in third. To put it more plainly, a win and a draw has the potential to get hairy, a win and two draws and they’re very likely moving on, and a spot in the round of 16 is all but guaranteed barring some craziness if they get two wins. If they get seven or nine points, well, that would be nice

Beating Wales and Iran — the teams they play first and third, respectively, in group play — will not be easy. Wales, which has not made the World Cup in 60 years, is going to stay compact and likely concede possession to the Americans. When they win the ball, their best moments will come when they play direct. The pace possessed by the trio of Gareth Bale, Daniel James, and Brennan Johnson could give the United States trouble, especially if gigantic striker Kieffer Moore is there to hold up play and lay the ball off to the more pacey players around him.