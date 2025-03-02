Bianca Belair defeated Naomi, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber and earn a championship match against at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Jade Cargill returned from injury to attack Naomi before the bell could ring. Unable to compete, Naomi was eliminated before the match could begin. Morgan squared off with Belair, who was first out of the pods and immediately tried to come to the aide of her fallen tag team partner. Morgan took advantage early on and gained some momentum early.

Perez came firing out of the pods, and connected on a russian leg sweep into the chamber cage. Bayley was next out of the chamber pod, followed by Bliss. Perez and Bayley exchanged shots, only for Bayley to be eliminated by Morgan.

Morgan was chased up the pod by Belair, and Belair whipped her with her hair, knocking her off the pod. Belair then jumped from the top of the pod onto Morgan. Perez was knocked to the ground before Bliss hit Twisted Bliss for the pinfall.

Bliss connected on the Sister Abigail to Belair, but Morgan rolled through for the pinfall. She pulled Belair over but was only able to get a two-count. Morgan yo-yo’d Belair against the cage, pulling her hair back and forth as she slammed her head into the cage. Outside the ring, Belair held Morgan and flung her against the pod, then the cage, then the pod again.

In the ring again, Belair hit the KOD on Morgan for the pinfall, earning her spot at WrestleMania.