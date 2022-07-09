The New York Yankees have earned the best record in baseball this season in large part because their lineup of small and power forwards launch balls into the second deck with regularity. Entering Friday night’s slate of games, the Yankees — who are in Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox — as a team hit 141 dingers, 14 more than the team with the second most in all of baseball.

While they added to that total on Friday, their most notable at-bat of the evening came when Joey Gallo hit a pop fly into right field in the top of the third inning. With runners on second and third and New York leading, 5-2, Gallo took an offering from Connor Seabold and didn’t quite get enough of it, which led to a lazy pop-up just shy of the warning track.

The issue for the Red Sox was the team’s right fielder, Christian Arroyo, completely lost the ball in the lights. This meant the ball — which landed, like, 10 yards behind him — hit the ground and rolled slowly onto the track, letting Gallo drive in a pair of runs.

Ya never know what you're going to see at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/fxPiIDLja7 — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2022

Gallo ended up getting a triple out of this, but got greedy and tried for home, where he ended up getting thrown out. In fairness, you probably can’t blame him for pressing his luck considering how this at-bat went.