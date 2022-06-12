Zhang Weili
Zhang Weili Caught Joanna Jędrzejczyk With A Second Round Backfist KO At UFC 275

Two years removed from a decision victory in one of the best UFC fights in the organization’s history, Zhang Weili didn’t let her UFC 275 bout with Joanna Jędrzejczyk go the the judges again. Weili (22-3) knocked Jędrzejczyk (16-5) cold out in the second round Saturday night at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Weili and Jędrzejczyk opened the fight right where they left off two years ago, exchanging big shots. Midway through the round, Weili got Jędrzejczyk on the ground and looked for a finish with a ferocious ground-and-pound. As Jędrzejczyk maneuvered her way around the mat, Weili continued to follow until the bell.

The second round saw a composed Jędrzejczyk continuing to battle Weili until a counter spinning backfist put her to sleep for the gigantic knockout.

For Jędrzejczyk, who hadn’t fought in two years since her loss to Weili, this will end up being her final bout, as she called it quits on an extraordinary career following the loss.

The win positions Weili for what should be a title shot against Carla Esparza, who defeated Rose Namajunas for the belt in a snoozer at UFC 274. Namajunas would certainly vouch for a rematch against Esparza, losing the title via decision, and with two consecutive wins over Weili just a year ago.

