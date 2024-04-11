Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Spring has been a weird season for this year in sneakers. We’ve had an inconsistent number of drops since the season started, mostly dominated by Nike. Today, we’re happy to report that this week we’re finally getting big drops from some of the other brands. Sure, Nike is still taking up most of the spots… but what do you expect on a week where the brand is dropping not one, not two, but three (!) Kobe Protros? We called it at the end of last year, 2024 shall be the year of the Kobe Protro resurgence, and we welcome it with open arms. Or, you know, open wallets. Anyway, we’ve got a lot to get to, here are this week’s best sneaker drops and where to find them.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 When Things Were Pure (Pink/Black) Price: $170 Beloved Chicago designer Joe Freshgoods is back with a new NB collaboration, and like JF x NB collaborations tend to be, this one is kind of a big deal. Unless you don’t consider the return of the New Balance 1000 silhouette a big deal, in which case we’d like to know — what’s wrong with you? All of the best New Balance silhouettes in rotation right now are forgotten classics, so we’re fully expecting the 1000 to follow the same trajectory as the 550. Mostly because it looks way cooler (no shade to 550 fans). The New Balance 1000 is built from a mix of open-mesh at the upper with iridescent leather overlays, embroidered details at the heel, reflective 3M foxing, and lace webbing. As is the case with all Joe Freshgoods drops, there is a deep story behind this collection. The name, “When Things Were Pure,” points to the early days of the new millennium when basement parties were the “epicenter of culture” and rap videos served as “our textbooks,” aka (apparently) “when things were pure.” I always love a deep concept so I don’t have anything negative to say here! The sneaker drops in two colorways, a copper-toned black rendition, and a bright shimmering pink and white. The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 100 When Things Were Pure collection is set to drop on April 12 at the Joe Freshgoods webstore. Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Chrome Price: $180 So did Nike intend to drop this one on New Year’s Eve weekend but forgot? This shimmering high-top Jordan 1 demands attention thanks to its cracked Metallic Silver leather upper. The entire upper, including the swoosh, is dipped in this one color with a white tongue, midsole, and laces for some contrast. The sneaker rides atop a translucent outsole and has a plated wing logo for an extra little dose of flash. The Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG Chrome is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Clot x Adidas Superstar By Edison Chen Price: $200 Adidas has linked up with Hong Kong-based streetwear brand, Edison Chen’s CLOT, for an elevated luxury remix of the classic Superstar silhouette. The sneaker features a smoothed-out patent leather upper with full textile lining, lace tassels, and a chunky jagged outsole. It’s equal parts sneaker and dress shoe. The Clot x Adidas Superstar By Edison Chen is set to drop on April 12th at 7:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Air Jordan 5 SE Sail Price: $210 So clean that it almost sparkles! The Jordan 5 SE Sail is a must-pick-up if you’re a Jordan head. Here you’ve got a smooth luxurious leather upper in Sail with a mix of Coconut Milk and Light Orewood Brown accents, giving the sneaker a sort of monochromatic vibe. Contrasting those softer colors are bold strikes of black at the heel, toe, and sharktooth, which is also speckled for that extra little hit of detail. The Air Jordan 5 SE Sail is set to drop on April 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach Price: $190 The first of many Kobe’s dropping this week, the Venice Beach utilizes the 8 Protro silhouette with a breathable upper dressed in a psychedelic mix of red, yellow, teal, and grey. According to Nike, the colorway is inspired by Venice Beach, Los Angeles, and is a nod to the neighborhood’s streetball scene. To balance out all the color, this sneaker sports a grey primer base, which keeps the design from looking too out of control. Having said that, I would’ve liked to see Nike just go for it and give us full psychedelia. But hey, I guess that’s what the LeBron line is for. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach is set to drop on April 13th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Kobe 4 Protro Philly Price: $190 If the bright swirling psychedelic vibe of Venice Beach isn’t your thing, Nike is also taking us east with the Kobe 4 Protro Philly. A nod to Kobe’s hometown, the Philly features a mix of Varsity Royal blue with Varsity Red accents at the collar, outlining the swoosh, throughout the laces, and underfoot. Of the three Kobe’s launching this week, this one has to be my least favorite. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Philly is set to drop on April 13th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo Price: $190 The last of the travel-themed Kobe’s dropping this week is easily the best. The Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo sports a snakeskin-inspired upper in camouflage with crimson accents and Zoom Air tech in the forefoot. The colorway is a nod to Kobe’s time in Italy (which he called home for 7 years) and takes its main inspiration from Italian military fatigues. Of the three this isn’t just the best colorway, but the best silhouette, as the 6 is the coolest the line has ever looked. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo is set to drop on April 13th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Crazy 98 Core Black Price: $150 Everyone — brands and consumers — seem obsessed with the Y2K comeback, and if you’re not feeling that and want to take things back to the ‘90s, Adidas is letting you do that with this new Crazy 98 drop (you could argue 98 is too close to the new millennium, which, fair).