Brat summer might be over, but Charli XCX is the gift that keeps on giving. Just this season, Charli dropped the star-studded Brat remix album,brat and it’s completely different but also still brat (see the Billie Eilish-assisted “Guess” remix, produced by indie sleaze icon The Dare), announced a link-up and starring role in director Pete Ohs Erupcja, joined the cast of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, snagged nine Grammy nominations (including Album of the Year), and is now starring in a new campaign from Stockholm, Sweden-based brand Acne Studios with a photoshoot shot by renowned New York photographer Talia Chetrit.

The world can’t seem to get enough. We’re psyched not just because we’re massive Charli fans, but we love collaborations that make sense and Acne Studios, with its high-fashion meets streetwear aesthetic, is oozing with brat vibes.

The new collection mostly focuses on shoulder bags and baggy-fit jeans but also dips into accessories like padlock chain necklaces, metal frame sunglasses, as other staples like skirts, heels, and iridescent mini dresses. Just about everything from the collection looks straight out of a Charli XCX video, with the exception of the scarfs, which are way more demure than anything associated with this era of Charli.

Check out the full collection here and check out some of the lookbook photos below.