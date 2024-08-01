In the video for Charli XCX’s “Guess” remix with Billie Eilish, the two singers team up to taunt curious fans who are always questioning what they’ve got under their clothes. As the song’s chorus croons, “You wanna guess the color of my underwear,” the video teases the answer (without ever really giving it away) by having the pair literally surrounded by underwear as it falls from the sky, then climbing and rolling down a giant mountain made of lingerie (they must have sold out every Victoria’s Secret in London shooting this thing).

Opening with Charli commanding the dance floor in an apartment party, the other attendees start yanking off their skivvies and throwing them around the room. Then, Billie drives a bulldozer through the wall, and Charli follows her outside as it begins raining unmentionables before they climb the multicolored mountain of bras and panties. The video ends with a disclaimer that “all unworn undergarments will be donated to survivor’s of domestic abuse,” although I hope that doesn’t include the ones driven over by a giant bulldozer.

Charli and Billie teased the remix throughout the week with cryptic photos (that were nevertheless pretty obvious to longtime fans of both) and short snippets of the song itself. “Guess” is the third single from Brat, which has become something of a movement, involving both fellow musicians and even Presidential candidates.

