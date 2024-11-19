Over the weekend, social media sensation turned legit boxer Jake Paul faced off against the mighty (if aged) Mike Tyson, attracting the eyes of 60 million viewers for what was undoubtedly the fight of the year. The two fighters, aged 27 and 58 respectively, lasted the entire eight rounds, with Paul ultimately besting Iron Mike, crushing the hearts of pretty much everybody over the age of 30.

But we’re not here to talk about the fight, we’re here to talk about Jake Paul’s fit, which Paul revealed on the “Talk Tuah” podcast was worth over $1 million.

“This outfit that I’ve made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing,” said Paul. The fit was a custom piece designed by Dominic Ciambrone’s Surgeon Studios and featured metallic silver shorts with diamond tennis chains, and a graphic of Mr. Monopoly holding a money bag. The full outfit was completed with a jewel-encrusted gray jacket prominently featuring the logo of Paul’s new body care line W.

It’s flashy, brash, and eye-catching, a perfect reflection of Paul’s whole vibe. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that this fight helped to solidify Paul’s status as a pop culture icon of the 2020s, and despite Tyson’s advanced age, being able to go toe to toe with the GOAT and come out on top is no easy feat.

This is also a big win for Ciambrone, who we’ve been keeping a close eye on since the days he was simply referred to as the Shoe Surgeon. Check out the fit in action below.