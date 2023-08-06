In July, Eminem surprised fans when he joined boxer Terence Crawford during his ring walkout for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. On Saturday, August 5, Lil Durk accompanied Jake Paul in Dallas at the American Airlines Center for his stroll before he faced Nate Diaz. The pair used Durk’s latest single, “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, as the soundtrack to their strut.

As Durk’s song played over the speakers, the rapper used the camera time to his benefit, updating fans on the deluxe version of his latest album, Almost Healed. The shirt he bore words, written in large red capitalized letters similar to the album’s featured font, that confirmed the album would be released sometime this month.

In the fan-captured video of the entrance, Durk emerged wearing his t-shirt before Paul appeared from behind the curtains.

Jake Paul walked out with Lil Durk for his fight against Nate Diaz 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/2HhoWIBa0j — Rap Music (@rapmusic) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul walks out with Lil Durk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SaGtzLScV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2023

For weeks Durk has told fans that the extended version of the album will eclipse the work he did on the original recording. On July 13, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Almost Healed Deluxe should of been the main album painnnnnnnnn🏆🤲🏾❤️‍🩹.”

Almost healed deluxe should of been the main album painnnnnnnnn🏆🤲🏾❤️‍🩹 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) July 13, 2023

After Durk canceled multiple dates of his Sorry For The Drought Tour due to a health scare, former ticketholders hoped the new edition would compensate for the nixed live shows.