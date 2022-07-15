There are a lot of celebrity cannabis brands out there. Surprisingly, most of them — particularly the newer ones — are… at least pretty good. Sometimes overpriced, sure, but those are the breaks of the game when you have a big name attached. What separates the good brands from the great ones is how involved with the cannabis production process (“the grow”) the famous face is. For some celebs, cannabis is a cash-grab, a marketing gimmick, and a good tie-in to their connected pieces of cultural currency. For others — the Seth Rogens and Bella Thornes — it’s an extension of their personality and a true passion project. Tyson 2.0, a cannabis company formed by Mike Tyson, falls into the latter camp. As someone who has followed the “weed-loving podcast host” portion of his career — after his runs as one of the best boxers ever and then “pop culture dude who shows up to Comedy Central roasts and has cameos in movies” — the fact that Iron Mike turns out quality bud actually doesn’t surprise me much. He’s no stranger to cannabis, having re-embraced his love for weed a few years back after an 18-year break. “For 18 years I was drinking like an animal,” Tyson told NBC at an event promoting Tyson 2.0. “My life was miserable. I started using pot a few years ago. My whole life changed for the better.” Now herb is a centerpiece in Tyson’s life. Aside from his cannabis brand (which is actually his second cannabis venture, hence the “2.0”) he also hosts a podcast called “Hotboxin’” where he regularly smokes with guests, talks about how believes the world would be better if everyone smoked (a classic stoner viewpoint), and says stuff like this: “Using cannabis only rises me to my highest potential… When I do cannabis I don’t do it to relax, I do it to think. That’s what the word ‘high’ means, your highest capability of thinking.” Yup, that’s legit stoner talk. And more to the point, this guy knows his weed. Tyson 2.0’s mission is to produce high-quality cannabis products that strike a balance between being premium, affordable, and accessible. With a reach that includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington, Tyson 2.0 is pretty widely available and seems to constantly be adding new markets — definitely delivering on the accessibility front. Unlike Rogen and Thorne’s brands, Tyson 2.0 caters to an audience that wants high-quality bud but doesn’t want to drop nearly $70 on a single eighth and there’s definitely an audience for that. We tested out whether the brand meets its mission by sampling three flower strains, a few joints, and the edible gummy ears. That’s right, edible gummy ears, bold move Champ!

Pre-Roll — The Toad Retail Price: $10 THC: 25% Flavor and Effects: The Toad is, according to the Tyson 2.0 website, the brand’s debut strain and is available in both the flower and pre-roll form. It’s very much the flagship strain of the brand and is available in several variants dubbed the Southern Toad, the Sonoran Toad, and the Desert Toad. What’s the deal with all the toads? The strain was apparently named after the Colorado River Toad, a toad that exudes psychoactive toxins through its skin. We smoked the OG Toad (a cross between Chemdawg OG and Girl Scout Cookies) in pre-roll form and while it got us high, the trip was far from psychedelic. This single gram pre-roll is only $10 and you sort of get what you pay for — it’s harsh, dry, and burns fast, like most pre-rolls. That said, the bud inside is vibrant green, a bit sticky, and features a nice coarse grind. For a $10 joint, it provides a good cerebral high but didn’t wow us on flavor or overall quality. The Bottom Line: Pretty good for a $10 joint, but probably the worst way to experience what Tyson 2.0 offers as a brand. Edible — Mike Bites Retail Price: $16 THC: 10mg per gummy. Flavor and Effects: In 1997 when Mike Tyson bit the ear of Evander Holyfield during their heavyweight championship battle it was a controversial moment not just in boxing history, but in contemporary culture. It shocked the world. Now, 25 years later, it’s a piece of Mike Tyson merch that gets you high. That’s insane. But as dark an indication of where we are as a society as these edible gummy ears are, it’s also really really funny. They even have a chunk missing from them in the same spot where Tyson bit Holyfield.

As a product, they’re pretty fucking good too. This seems to be quickly becoming common knowledge as they’re currently sold out at the Tyson 2.0 store. The gummies are available in Black Raspberry, Watermelon, and Sour Apple. We tried the Black Raspberry and flavor-wise, it’s pretty good. Initially. The gummy has a great chew, and the berry-forward flavor is delicious, with a sugar exterior not unlike peach rings, but after you chew on it a bit it has that distinct bitter cannabis flavor that most edible gummies feature. Each gummy boasts 10mg of THC per gummy and after about 40 minutes after consuming one on a full stomach (just after lunch) I started to feel a pronounced body melt that whisked me into couch lock. But while the body high was strong, I never felt dumbed down or too high to function — I consider this more of a relaxation product than a head high. This is the sort of edible you want to eat when you’re looking to chill out on the couch, a beach, or a park — whether that means binging your favorite show, staring up at the clouds, or listening to your favorite music. The Bottom Line: A great, sweet berry-flavored edible that produces a strong and relaxing body high.

Flower — Dynamite Cookies Retail Price: $50 THC: 31% Flavor and Effects: The flower is where Tyson 2.0 really shines. This is where the brand feels like it’s living up to its mission — at just $50 an eighth, Dynamite Cookies is affordable, while still punching above its weight. This isn’t the top-shelf artisan craft cannabis of Seth Rogen’s Houseplant brand, but it’s still pretty good, and for the money, it’s well in line with the sort of quality you’d expect in this range. Dynamite Cookies feature deep green buds with light orange hairs intertwined between dense and slightly sticky buds. The flavor is sweet and distinctly citrusy with a tangerine-rind flavor to it and the slightest hint of licorice. This Sativa strain keeps the high cerebral, expect feelings of euphoria with a strong high that doesn’t come on too fast. You can expect to get blazed out of your mind off a single hit but don’t expect it to hit you right away — this is a high that marinates and slowly takes over. The Bottom Line: A strong Sativa with a citrus-forward flavor and a high that stays cerebral and feels euphoric. Flower — Tiger Mintz Retail Price: $50 THC: 27% Flavor and Effects: Tiger Mintz is aimed at indica fans and as an indica fan myself, this one really delivers. The flavor here is sweet with a rich coffee body and a nice minty herbal finish. The buds are super dense and covered in orange hairs and sticky crystals.

While the high wasn’t nearly as intense as the Dynamite Cookies, the Tiger Mintz provides a nice body buzz and a relaxing stress-melting high. It’s the sort of high that feels like an escape, it’s not that your problems and stressors cease to matter, it’s just that you can’t hold a thought in your head for long enough to care. About anything. This is great not just for those plagued with feelings of stress and anxiety, but for people who are looking for a good dessert strain to smoke after dinner before bed. It’s a high that feels like you’re unplugging from the world, which is just what you need sometimes for a good night’s sleep. The Bottom Line: Vacation as a weed strain. This indica will melt your stress and anxiety with a strong body and mind high.