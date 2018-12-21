Levi

While we are known to suffer for fashion, our true passion around these parts is clearly food and travel. Now Levi’s premium Made & Crafted label is mixing two things that we love and ticking almost all of the boxes dear to our hearts. No, this doesn’t mean they’re bringing us edible denim (though what a world that would be), instead they’re mixing some of their most iconic cuts and designs and infusing them with a traveler’s spirit in a capsule collection that they’re calling, The Nomadic Lifestyle.

The men and womenswear collection includes Levi’s staples like the cropped sherpa trucker jacket, sherpa zip hoodie, and cable jumper. We thought one of the pieces was some kind of wild denim jumpsuit, but it turned out to be just a case of layering. Which is good because we are admittedly not ready for so much damn denim.

Though a release date for the capsule drop has yet to be announced, this collection will be part of the FW 18 season, so expect to some of these items populating the streets very soon. Levi’s isn’t the first brand that pops into anyone’s head when talking streetwear, but what their new collection does is deftly ride the line between more relaxed athleisure-indebted designs and their more functional basics, without devolving into the blandness that is normcore. The result is something we could see ourselves rocking whether we’re walking through the city streets of Los Angeles or exploring the Okavango Delta.

Check out The Nomadic Lifestyle capsule collection by Levi’s Made & Crafted below.

