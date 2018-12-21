Ready To Up Your Cooking Game? It’s Time You Learned To Poach An Egg

Getty Image

Learning how to poach an egg is a lot of trial and error. This one seems like it should be super easy. Yet, there are variables at play here where eggs can end up stringy, overcooked, and under seasoned quite easily. Poaching a great egg is more than just cracking it into a pot of boiling water. It’s a matter of patience, practice, and a little precision to get it just right. But, ho-boy, when it’s done well, it shines.

Let’s dive right into how to poach an egg at home. This is all about technique this time around. So think of this guide as something you practice and master over time. Good luck!

I: Ingredients

Zach Johnston

Buy fresh eggs. Seriously, folks, the fresher your egg, the better your results. As eggs age, the whites start to thin thanks to carbon dioxide expulsion. That makes the eggs much less ideal for cooking in any way. A good test of an egg’s age is to it crack it into a frying pan. If the white spreads everywhere (all willy-nilly), it’s old. If that white holds its shape (more or less), it’s fresh. Buy your eggs from a farmer to get both fresh eggs and support your local community.

I don’t eat bread. That’s not because of an allergy. It makes me fat. So, I’m putting this egg on a half an avocado. You’ll also need some red pepper flakes to amp up the flavor, plenty of salt, and some apple cider vinegar. I like to use apple cider instead of white simply because it imparts a little more earthy flavor than the regular white stuff. If you have white vinegar, it’s fine.