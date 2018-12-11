All The Best Street Style From This Year’s Sole DXB

The Dubai Design District has only been around for about three years, but this international design-focused community has wasted no time making itself the place to be for luxury and fashion brands, and the people who live for them (shout out to Neo Yokio’s Herbert).

Continuing on their quest of killing it in the fashion world, The Dubai Design District was home to this year’s Sole DXB — a semi-annual footwear, music, art, and lifestyle festival that featured performances from Yasiin Bey, Dev Hynes, and A$AP Rocky. The festival was also packed with brands like Adidas, Cadillac, Dior Homme, Farfetch, Puma, and Reebok repping hard.

From the looks of things, we have a lot to be envious of. People turned out and up for this in a big way. But let’s all spin that envy (because who needs that noise?) into some positive inspiration by checking out all the best street style on display at this year’s Sole DXB.