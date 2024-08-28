If you told the most stylish, forward-thinking, fashion-obsessed streetwear fan in 2014 that in a decade cargo pants would be making a major comeback, they would have laughed in your face. A decade ago when streetwear was all about slim-fit jeans, vibrant colors, form-fitting shirts, and joggers, the function-first aspects of the cargo pants felt like unnecessary bulk.

Flash forward to 2024, where comfort is king and now the street’s most stylish fashionistas are obsessed with y2k-era trends, and no single pair of pants captures that early millennium look like the iconic cargo pant.

Like a lot of fashion staples, cargo pants have a military workwear background, being the preferred pants of British and American soldiers during World War II, but the pants have become synonymous with the future-forward aesthetic of the 2000’s, and now twenty years later, they’re looking better than they ever have.

Because Under Armour’s is on the cutting edge of function-meets-fashion apparel, we’re here to highlight some of our favorite new cargo pants from UA’s Unstoppable Collection. Let’s dive in.

Men’s UA Unstoppable Vent Cargo Pants

Price: $120

Under Armour’s Unstoppable Vent Cargo Pants are a modern reimagining of the legendary silhouette. Instead of all the utilitarian bulk, the UA version streamlines the shape down while still offering something that offers comfort, wicks moisture and quick dries, and offers four-way stretch for ultimate mobility.

Rather than thick visible flap side pockets, these pants feature zipper-enforced cargo pockets in a sleek and stylish diagonal cut at the thigh. It has all the functionality we love about cargo pants, with a modern loose-fitting baggy look.

Women’s UA Unstoppable Cargo Pants

Price: $90

If you prefer that classic flap pocket look, the Women’s UA Unstoppable Cargo Pants have you covered. These cargo pants feature Under Armour’s UA Storm technology, giving the pants a water-resistant sheen while still offering maximum breathability courtesy of its four-way stretch-woven fabric.