Perhaps gone are the days of shows surrounding toxic tech workplaces, the next big thing will be TV shows about what happens when you have a horrible AirBnB experience!

Enjoy Your Stay is an upcoming series from Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures that will focus on true events surrounding AirBnB’s crisis response team as they respond to various crimes that take place during one’s stay, which include theft, assaults, and shootings.

“We believe this project is an important contemporary story that needs to be told, to show both the victims’ and the crisis team employees’ stories,” Singer told Variety. Airbnb used to be known for its generally lax policies surrounding theft and crime, and high crime rates which are quietly covered up by the response team.

The series will be written by former Wall Street Journal reporter Will Connors, who spent over a decade reporting on fun stuff like corruption, business, and politics. This will be his first screenwriting gig.

The show will also feature a former Airbnb security member as an anonymous consultant who will likely tell some horror stories about what they’ve seen. If anything…this seems like it will be show reasons NOT to use an Airbnb on your next vacation.

Singer recently produced a movie about another infamous company, Tesla, starring Ethan Hawke. He is currently working with director Noah Baumbach on a Netflix project.