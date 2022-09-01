Saturday Night Live, which Rob Schnieder is not a fan of anymore, is changing dramatically ahead of its 48th season, which begins sometime this fall (there is no confirmed premiere date yet). Beloved series regulars Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor are leaving the sketch comedy series, along with featured player Aristotle Athari, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Moffat joined SNL in 2016, and throughout his tenure on the show has played Joe Biden, Eric Trump, and The Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. Villaseñor also joined in 2016, and in her run became notable for her celebrity impressions including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lady Gaga, and SNL alum Kristen Wiig. Athari was on SNL as a featured player for one season for the 2021-2022 run. He was cast alongside other featured players Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson.

Moffat and Villaseñor’s departures from the long-running NBC comedy indicate an even bigger cast shake-up than expected for season 48. At the end of season 47, stars Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney exited the show after many seasons. In August, it was announced that senior producer Lindsay Shookus would be leaving the series after working on the series since the early 2000s. SNL returns for its 48th season this fall.

