Arnold Schwarzenegger Is The Greek God Zeus In A New BMW Super Bowl Ad

Similar to how you can never truly believe anything you see on April 1st, you can never believe anything a celebrity Tweets out in the week before the Super Bowl. Ninety percent of the time, the cool-looking movie poster or hint at a remake is actually just for an ad campaign that will make its thrilling conclusion during the Big Game. Not that that’s always a bad thing, it’s just a little misleading. Maybe some of us *want* an Edward Scissorhands remake starring Timothée Chalamet, instead of a car ad, okay?

Speaking of car ads, last week, Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted out what looked like a movie poster for a new Greek God-inspired flick. Today, we learned that it is actually for a new BMW car. You win some, you lose some.

The teaser for the BMW campaign features the former California governor grabbing a macchiato at a coffee shop. When the barista mispronounces his name, he confirms he is the Greek God of lightening, while grabbing his drink, wearing a gilded suit of armor and cape. The look is complete with a massive grey beard.

Not to get all fact-check happy here, but Zeus us actually the Greek God of thunder. Perhaps BMW needed something electric to promote and this just worked for them. Maybe Pikachu was already booked. You can watch the teaser trailer above.