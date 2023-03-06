What Will Baby Yoda’s First Word On ‘The Mandalorian’ Be?

In 2019, the Atlantic reported that the 10 most frequent first words for English-speaking babies are mommy, daddy, ball, bye, hi, no, dog, baby, woof woof, and banana (the influence of minions on culture cannot be overstated).

It’s probably safe to say that none of those will be the first word spoken by The Mandalorian‘s most adorable Anzellan-squeezing infant, Baby Yoda.

But what will it be? And with syntax the same as Yoda, do we know? We know not, but “it’s a good question,” producer Dave Filoni told Entertainment Tonight after being asked when Baby Yoda will say more than his cute coos. “I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don’t know that he’s not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication.”

In The Book of Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker noted to Grogu how he knew a member of the species, leaving audiences to wonder if, when Grogu does eventually start to talk, he’ll follow the speech patterns of Yoda or of Din Djarin. “What makes you think that’s a species thing? That’s interesting,” the producer expressed. “Maybe. I think you’re influenced by who you’re around, it’s a good question.”

Filoni added, “What would his first word be? We’ll see, I don’t know.”

I know. It’s going to be “wassssssuuuuupppp.” (Baby Yoda is a party animal.)

(Via Comic Book)