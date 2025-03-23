Beast Games is “100 percent” expected to return for another season. Here’s what we know.

MrBeast has amassed more subscribers than any other YouTube channel through wild stunts (“I Spent 100 Hours Inside The Pyramids”) and challenge-based giveaways like “2,000 People Fight For $5,000,000.” To add to his Feastables-assisted fortune, he also hosts the Prime Video reality competition series Beast Games, which premiered in December 2024 and quickly became the streamer’s most popular unscripted show ever.

If you are over the age of 25, you probably only know MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) from his smiling face in confusing YouTube thumbnails. But here’s the thing: he is massively, almost incomprehensibly popular.

Plot

Beast Games is described as a “record-breaking competition series” in which 1,000 contestants (!) compete in “nail-biting, physical, mental, and social challenges for a chance to win a whopping $5 million cash prize. Week by week, contestants will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner.”

Season 1’s victor was Jeff Allen (Player 831). He actually won $10 million, although after taxes, it was “only” $5.03 million. “My ultimate aim for joining Beast Games was to have a platform to talk about my son Lucas’s rare brain disease,” Allen, who donated $200,000 to help fund research for creatine transporter deficiency (CTD), told Fortune. “I realized, wait, I’m this far, I can also win this thing. I got the best of both worlds, and it’s crazy to even think back to it.”

How will MrBeast change things up for Beast Games season 2 (besides hopefully avoiding another class-action lawsuit)? For one thing, he plans to be more “cutthroat” by quickly eliminating 800 contestants to “get the numbers down,” which is “better for character building.” There’s $15 million at stake.

If you want a shot at winning some Beast bucks, now’s your chance: the casting call for Beast Games season 2 is now open. To apply, you have to “tell us why you are smart and the ultimate strategic thinker—analytical, clever, street smart and a master problem-solver who can outsmart the competition. Do you have a high IQ or a collection of impressive intellectual achievements?” OR “Tell us how your strength, endurance, and physical dominance make you an unstoppable force in this competition!”

Here’s more:

MAKE SURE TO ANSWER AT LEAST TWO OR THREE OF THESE QUESTIONS: ​•​What was your favorite challenge from BEAST GAMES Season 1, and why? ​•​Who was your favorite contestant from Season 1, and what made them stand out to you? ​•​What makes YOU an unforgettable competitor? What’s your edge? Your secret weapon? Your unique skills? Your strongest skills? ​•​What would you do with $5,000,000?

You can apply here.

Cast

Beast Games doesn’t have a “cast,” per se, but the show is hosted by Mr. Beast, as well as Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins.