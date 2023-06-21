Father, football team owner, and freakish superhero portrayer Ryan Reynolds has reached the ultimate goal of every performer: putting us to sleep. He’s also launched a new channel in partnership with Fubo (the way people without cable watch sports). The Maximum Effort Channel is available on Fubo as of June 20th, with Bedtime Stories with Ryan as its flagship program and more shows on the way. Maximum Effort will also be on other streaming platforms in the near future.

Like the title promises, the show features bedtime stories with Ryan, who uses his sonorous voice to tell “new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own).” Fortunately, all the advertisements will be whispered.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds said. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

This won’t be the first storytelling series to try to get listeners to nod off. It’s basically its own podcasting subgenre at this point. Yet Reynolds’ voice is clearly up to the velvety task. Good luck making it to the end of an episode.