It’s all good, man, because Better Call Saul finally returns for its final season tonight! Well, the first half of the final season, at least. The midseason finale is on May 23, followed by the part two premiere on July 11. The 50-day gap between new episodes should give you enough to watch (or re-watch, or re-re-watch) Breaking Bad, which writer Peter Gould says will be forever altered by the final season of Saul.

“We’re pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they’re threads, sometimes they’re ropes,” he told Entertainment Weekly, the “we’re” being himself and Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan. “This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout.”

Gould added:

“I don’t think you’re going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you’ve seen this whole season.”

I knew it: Skinny Pete was Kim Wexler in a Scooby Doo-style mask all along.

Gould also teased that viewers should pay attention to facial hair in the final season. “Keep your eye on the mustaches,” he said. Way ahead of you.

