By the time the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul debuts, it will have been over two years since the wonderful season five finale (the show’s star having a heart attack on set and, y’know, a global pandemic slowed things down slightly). Unless AMC decides to drop the season premiere tonight. That would be a nice treat. We earned it.

But more likely is Saul returning later this year. “When?” is still the question, though. “#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar,” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted today, along with a menacing teaser of the Cousins walking across a crime scene. But the premiere date is never revealed. There’s nothing to mark on the calendar, unless you want to draw a circle around the entire year.

The only hint at a possible premiere date is the letters “D” and “R” that the Cousins ignore. D is the fourth letter of the alphabet, April is the fourth month; R is the 18th letter in the alphabet. April 18, 2022, is a Monday, the night that Saul typically airs. Is this a far-fetched theory? Yes, yes it is. But if you told in 2015 that Saul could end up being better than Breaking Bad, I would haven’t believed you either. Anything is possible… except for getting the season premiere tonight. That’s not happening.

You can watch the teaser below.