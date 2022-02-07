better call saul
The First Teaser For The Final Season Of ‘Better Call Saul’ Is 15 Seconds Of Vague Menace

By the time the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul debuts, it will have been over two years since the wonderful season five finale (the show’s star having a heart attack on set and, y’know, a global pandemic slowed things down slightly). Unless AMC decides to drop the season premiere tonight. That would be a nice treat. We earned it.

But more likely is Saul returning later this year. “When?” is still the question, though. “#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar,” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted today, along with a menacing teaser of the Cousins walking across a crime scene. But the premiere date is never revealed. There’s nothing to mark on the calendar, unless you want to draw a circle around the entire year.

The only hint at a possible premiere date is the letters “D” and “R” that the Cousins ignore. D is the fourth letter of the alphabet, April is the fourth month; R is the 18th letter in the alphabet. April 18, 2022, is a Monday, the night that Saul typically airs. Is this a far-fetched theory? Yes, yes it is. But if you told in 2015 that Saul could end up being better than Breaking Bad, I would haven’t believed you either. Anything is possible… except for getting the season premiere tonight. That’s not happening.

You can watch the teaser below.

