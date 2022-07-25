If you’re behind on Better Call Saul, you should not watch Vanity Fair‘s “fan theories” video with Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. But if you’re all caught up, congratulations, you’re enjoying the best show on television — and you get to watch Bob and Rhea shut down what Redditors think is going to happen in the final four episodes.

In the video above, Odenkirk and Seehorn take turns “reading, confirming, and denying,” but mostly denying, Better Call Saul fan theories from Reddit, many of which revolve around the fate of Kim Wexler. PostyMcPosterson believes that following the events of “Rock and Hard Place,” the episode from earlier this season where Nacho kills himself, “I think they want us to believe she won’t live until the end of the McGill story timeline.”

Odenkirk understands the idea that Kim would die. “It would also be a huge catalyst,” Seehorn added… but “because some major characters just were slaughtered,” like Lalo and Howard and, uh, Gus’ goons, “it feels like everybody can’t die all at once,” Odenkirk continued. “Unless it’s an apocalyptic, you know, scenario.” I don’t care for this scenario.

Odenkirk and Seehorn also discuss Walt and Jesse making their long-anticipated Better Call Saul debut, including confirmation that it will be more than one episode.