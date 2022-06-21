Is Better Call Saul a better series than Breaking Bad?

That’s an argument for another day (preferably over a bottle of Zafiro Añejo), but the show’s worlds will continue to collide when Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Saul. TV’s worst-kept secret was confirmed in April by co-creator Peter Gould, who said, “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.”

Gould didn’t reveal when Walt and Jesse would appear (although there’s only six more chances), but star Bob Odenkirk made an interesting comment to Metro about the cameos at the Saul mid-season premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend.

When asked how it was having Bryan and Aaron back in front of the camera for a “full-circle moment,” he said: “[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse… It’s not just one time… And it was great.”

Does that mean Walt and Jesse are in more than one episode of Saul? It sure sounds like it, based on Odenkirk’s comment. Now we know where Jesse was driving to at the end of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: Omaha (Alaska was a detour).

Better Call Saul returns on July 11.

(Via Metro)