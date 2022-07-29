The first scene on Better Call Saul — before we meet Kim Wexler or Chuck McGill, before Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic scams his first schmuck, before Lalo Salamanca becomes the best villain on TV — is a montage of Cinnabon employees making cinnamon rolls set to “Address Unknown” by the Ink Spots.

It’s the first of many music-assisted montages on the Breaking Bad prequel series, most of which have been compiled by Twitter user @otherthandead in a useful thread.

thread of #bettercallsaul music montages that live in my mind rent-free 🎬 — bcs spoilers | ……. (@otherthandead) July 28, 2022

Here’s Jimmy wearing a cowboy hat:

2×03 Amarillo – Waltz Across Texas (Ernest Tubb) pic.twitter.com/3oJrQm04ew — bcs spoilers | ……. (@otherthandead) July 29, 2022

Here’s Jimmy and Chuck singing “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA at karaoke, which technically isn’t a montage, but it’s too good to not include:

not a montage, but honorable mention: 4×10 Winner – The Winner Takes it All (ABBA) https://t.co/t6bGS3C0Bj — bcs spoilers | ……. (@otherthandead) July 29, 2022

And here’s the one from the most recent episode, sung by Lalo (not that one) Schifrin:

6×10 Nippy – Jim on the Move (Lalo Schifrin) https://t.co/PueeOl775G — bcs spoilers | ……. (@otherthandead) July 29, 2022

“With [co-creator Peter Gould] on the show, it’s always good because we generally don’t do much music when we’re cutting, and it gives us the opportunity to make the picture work. Then when you add the music, it just enhances everything,” editor Skip MacDonald told the Hollywood Reporter about putting together montages. “On a lot of other shows you work on, they like to have a lot of temp music in it, so this is a pleasure, to not worry about the music and what people are going to respond to about the music. This is always responding to the images they’re seeing and it’s a great way to work.”

It’s not too late to get a “Major Tom (Coming Home)” montage in there.