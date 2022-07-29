saul music
A ‘Better Call Saul’ Fan Compiled The Show’s Best Music Montages Into A Helpful Thread

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The first scene on Better Call Saul — before we meet Kim Wexler or Chuck McGill, before Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takovic scams his first schmuck, before Lalo Salamanca becomes the best villain on TV — is a montage of Cinnabon employees making cinnamon rolls set to “Address Unknown” by the Ink Spots.

It’s the first of many music-assisted montages on the Breaking Bad prequel series, most of which have been compiled by Twitter user @otherthandead in a useful thread.

Here’s Jimmy wearing a cowboy hat:

Here’s Jimmy and Chuck singing “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA at karaoke, which technically isn’t a montage, but it’s too good to not include:

And here’s the one from the most recent episode, sung by Lalo (not that one) Schifrin:

“With [co-creator Peter Gould] on the show, it’s always good because we generally don’t do much music when we’re cutting, and it gives us the opportunity to make the picture work. Then when you add the music, it just enhances everything,” editor Skip MacDonald told the Hollywood Reporter about putting together montages. “On a lot of other shows you work on, they like to have a lot of temp music in it, so this is a pleasure, to not worry about the music and what people are going to respond to about the music. This is always responding to the images they’re seeing and it’s a great way to work.”

It’s not too late to get a “Major Tom (Coming Home)” montage in there.

