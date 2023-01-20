(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) Each week for the ‘BMF’ To Blowin’ Money Fast series, we’ll recap the episode by looking at a few key things to see how they hurt Meech and Terry’s money-making goals. Each item will be marked as a profit or a loss, the former keeping them in the black and the latter pushing them into the red. Throughout the course of the season, something that was once unprofitable could turn profitable, and vice versa, but we’ll have to wait and see what that might be. Last week on “Family Business,” the second episode of season two of BMF, we spent a lot time with the Flenory family. Whether it be a closer look at the tension between Meech and Terry, Terry’s struggles with Charles and their new business, or the issues between Lucille and Charles’, the lows of the Flenory family were on full display. In the third episode of season two, titled “Devil’s Night,” Meech and Terry’s respective agendas suffer a crushing blow and it forces them to put their differences aside to help each other out. Meech seeks more product from K-9, and while he is barely able to get him to agree, K-9 gives Meech a critical task to follow before he can get it. He fails to complete the task correctly, and while he’s left to think of a new way to get new product, an old enemy from the past revisits him for revenge which forces Terry to spring into action. On the flip side, the car-ride service business turns out to be quite competitive which Terry learns after ruffling the competition’s feathers. Just like Meech, Terry’s new enemy also gets revenge on him in a way that momentarily sets the car-ride service back. Luckily, thanks to help from a couple of people including Meech, Terry is able to get his own revenge.

Terry PROFIT For the second week in a row, Terry is crowned with the profit label for multiple reasons. First, he’s the half of the Flenory Car-Ride Service that actually strives to make the company more profitable. Charles refuses to take the risks Terry wants to, and if he had it his way, it would take them much longer to make the money they want. When a competing car-ride service takes aim at Terry and his cars, it was Terry who figured out a way to retaliate and make sure it happened. When Meech got shot, Terry picked up his broken chain and drove his car to the hospital. No matter where he is, Terry is an asset and one could argue that Meech underestimated his value — especially with B-Mickie’s loyalty in question. We also know for sure that Charles will miss his absence and struggle when Terry eventually moves on from the car-ride business. Charles Flenory LOSS It seems like Charles is really setting out to be the fans’ most disliked character in BMF. Somehow, he’s irritated fans more than Lamar, who killed a child, and B-Mickie, who is seemingly about to give the police the final pieces they need to arrest Meech. However, especially with this episode, it makes sense why people (including myself) feel the way they do about Charles. He continues to be neglectful towards Lucille as their relationship has only gotten worse. When Terry got into an accident with Nicole in the car after a competing car-ride service tampered with their vehicle, he accused Terry of getting back into the drug, gave him a lecture, and demanded that they return to a “safer” and less profitable business approach. This is in addition to Charles threatening their pastor and having eyes for his bandmate at church. Charles brings a loss to the business and the emotional stability of those around him, and quite frankly, I think we’ve all had enough.

Markeisha PROFIT Markeisha is a nice addition to BMF, especially when she’s helping Terry to pay attention to the small details of the car-ride service. Last week, she advised him to pick up passengers from the airport in order to make more money and to stock the cars with refreshments to satisfy passengers. Both of these proved to be profitable moves for the ride service. Now, it’s clear that Terry growing feelings for Markeisha are partly why he keeps him going back to her, but following the accident, he goes to her to genuinely seek advice for his next move. It’s here that Markeisha informs that acting on his undeniable anger, as he would in the streets as a drug dealer, will only make things worse. So thanks to her, Terry figures out a calmer way — well, it started off calm — to get revenge on the competing car-ride service. In the realm of love, Terry will certainly have things to figure out after their kiss, but as an associate, Markeisha should be here to stay. Snoop Dogg Pastor Swift’s Advice LOSS Snoop Dogg’s role as Pastor Swift in BMF is enjoyable in its sporadic form, but man, he couldn’t have handled the tension between Lucille and Charles any worse. After a Sunday service, Lucille pulls Pastor Swift aside to open up and ask for advice on how to fix the issues between her and Charles — she even tells him about the x-rated magazine she found in his guitar case. Pastor Swift’s advice is for her to basically set aside her needs and become more submissive to Charles, and eventually (hopefully, maybe) Charles’ response will cater to her needs. Pastor Swift also takes things a step further and approaches Charles to let him know that he’s an open ear if he decides to open up about the struggles in his and Lucille’s marriage. That doesn’t go well as Charles threatens Pastor Swift who decides to push the envelope just a bit more by telling Charles to find a new place for his x-rated magazines. Pastor Swift may be able to lead a church, but marriage counseling is not in his foray of talents.