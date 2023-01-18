Earlier this month, BMF made its return for season two after being off the air for a little over a year. The show follows the rise of Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and their Black Mafia Family drug organization. The first season of BMF followed the Flenory brothers’ early days in Detroit while season two details their efforts to expand as well as the highs and lows that come with it. While we’ll certainly have to wait a bit to see what’s in store for season three, we now know that there will indeed be a season three of BMF.

STARZ announced today that BMF will indeed see a third season, and the news comes just two weeks into the show’s second season. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” STARZ’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in a press release. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

In addition to the season three renewal, BMF was also ranked as the #1 most socially engaged drama across all networks over its premiere weekend (January 6-8) according to Talkwalker’s SCR.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am EST and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm EST.