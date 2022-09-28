Even though Bob Odenkirk has hung up his brightly colored Better Call Saul suits, he’s not leaving his AMC family anytime soon. Odenkirk will lead the upcoming series Straight Man as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., an unlikely chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in Pennsylvania.

AMC has just released the first images from the series, which is expected to have an early 2023 release date. In the first look, Odenkirk is giving off some academia vibes, complete with clear Warby Parker-esque glasses and looking very stressed out at a computer. You know, your basic 21st-century English professor.

The series also stars Fear Street’s Olivia Scott Welch and Hanna’s Mireille Enos. The Office’s Paul Lieberstein and Damages’ Aaron Zelman are writing and producing the show.

Earlier this year, Odenkirk expressed his excitement to be attached to the project in order to showcase his drama/comedy skills. “I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron’s adaptation of Straight Man,” Odenkirk said. “I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It’s going to be fun to play and watch!” As long as Odenkirk’s character doesn’t end up in jail for 86 years, the show should be great!

Straight Man will debut on AMC in 2023.

