Better Call Saul doesn’t have to end, but we are mere days away from the beginning of the end. The second half of the sixth and, sadly final season begins on Monday, July 11. The first half of the season ended with an incredibly intense episode that is honestly painful to think about back in May. If that midseason finale is an indicator of what’s to come in the final episodes of Better Call Saul, I am not looking forward to it but I will watch.

On Thursday, AMC dropped a final teaser that sets an ominous tone for the rest of the series and at the same time tells us absolutely nothing about the show’s final episodes. The teaser opens in black and white, with shots of iconic visuals from the many adventures of Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill. Those iconic visuals include the blow-up Statue of Liberty in front of the corrupt lawyer’s office, his Constitution-lined office, Los Pollos Hermanos, Kim and Jimmy’s apartment (where we last saw Lalo Salamanca shoot Howard Hamlin in the head), the ABQ courthouse and the Crossroads Motel.

“Let justice be done, though the heavens fall,” Saul says in the teaser. The last shot of the teasers shows Saul in an intricate walk-in closet filled with brightly colored ties as he holds up a yellow shirt to the mirror, Bluetooth speaker in ear.

The final episodes of Better Call Saul, which will feature Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) begin on AMC Monday night.