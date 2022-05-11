The director of the polarizing movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, just landed a new project at Peacock, and it sure sounds like a doozy. Jason Woliner’s untitled series promises to be a “mind-bending” show, with Seth Rogan signed on to executive produce.

Lionsgate Television EVP Scott Herbst said, “This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year. This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.” The show’s premise is….still not clear, but will allegedly “mix fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale,” according to Deadline. So, like Borat!

Woliner has reportedly been working on the project for over a decade. He has also directed episodes of Nathan For You, which is a similarly “out-of-the-box” show, so this should be good!

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, “We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey. We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.” The series is expected to stream on Peacock later this year.