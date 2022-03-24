Who Are The Lead Characters Of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2?

The return of Bridgerton is upon us, and the show needed to change course, given that the first season’s leading man, Regé-Jean Page as the Duke, has (as planned) left the building. The good news is that the Regency-era series still maintains momentum as it rolls through a new courting season. You’re probably wondering who these two new main characters are, though? Actually, only one of them is new to this on-screen universe, and it’s worth reading first-season refresher before getting ready to enjoy the followup’s soundtrack. Also, let’s talk about these two lead characters.

Lord Anthony Bridgerton: He wasn’t the most endearing character last season, for sure. Anthony (portrayed by Jonathan Bailey) is the eldest male Bridgerton sibling, and last time around, he nearly ruined every chance for Daphne to find a suitor. He also enjoyed an extended affair (he was quite randy with a young woman named Siena Rosso), but she was unsuited to becoming a viscountess. We learn a lot more about Anthony this season, though. He gets more of a backstory and not only ends up pulling a Mr. Darcy in the lake but bears enormous responsibility and doesn’t have the luxury of thinking about himself but more about his duty. And that doesn’t seem terribly romantic, especially as observed by the leading lady, Kate.

Kate Sharma: Portayed by Simone Ashley, Kate’s supposed spinster (hmm) who arrives from India to watch over her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Kate isn’t thrilled with how Anthony doesn’t seem truly interested in love while he courts Edwina, and of course, one can see from a fortnight away with where this is going. Her story is one that dredges up some deeper statements about social stature, which adds more texture and seriousness than this show has grown accustomed to showing. This is a welcome change, but it’s important to note that the show’s overarching frivolity still takes center stage. Also, there’s plenty of chemistry between Anthony or Kate, but it’s a slow burn. This season takes its time, but there is a payoff.

‘Bridgerton’ returns to Netflix on March 25.