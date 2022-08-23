Mayim Bialik won’t grab the Jeopardy! host baton from Ken Jennings until next year, but until then, she’ll oversee Celebrity Jeopardy!, the game show’s less-serious spinoff.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly revealed this year’s contestants, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, comedian Patton Oswalt, and actress Constance Wu. The other players: Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker. My money’s on Tyler to win it all. After years of hosting a show where everything is made up and the points don’t matter, she’s ready to win some money.

Jeopardy! decided to continue splitting the hosting duties between Jennings and Bialik because “we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” executive producer Michael Davies explained. “In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer.”

Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres on September 25 on ABC.